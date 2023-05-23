Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $159.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.