Mizuho Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $40.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.46.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.