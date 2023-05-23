MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.12. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 98,043 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,077 shares of company stock valued at $793,947 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

