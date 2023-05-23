Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.56. 159,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,243. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.82.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

