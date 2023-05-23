Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,504. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

