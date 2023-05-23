Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 1,567,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,547. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

