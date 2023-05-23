Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 370 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after buying an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 599,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,243. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.