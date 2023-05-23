Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 466 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.52. 1,106,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.