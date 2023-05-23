MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 2,405,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,255,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Specifically, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

