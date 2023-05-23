Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

