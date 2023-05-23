Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
VNQI opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.