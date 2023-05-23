MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.33.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.46. 1,665,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
