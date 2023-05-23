McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $286.67. 1,245,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,945. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

