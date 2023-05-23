Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $384.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

