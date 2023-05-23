Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MMC traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 456,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

