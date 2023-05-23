Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,359.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.69.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

