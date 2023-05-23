Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MKL opened at $1,359.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
