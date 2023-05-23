Mark E. Mlotek Sells 24,747 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

HSIC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

