Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 272 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 475,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

