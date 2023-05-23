Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. 880,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

