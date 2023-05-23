Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. 1,038,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.