Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.73. 1,316,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,776. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average of $255.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

