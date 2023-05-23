Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,771. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

