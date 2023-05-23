Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 367,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,875. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

