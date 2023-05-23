Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $290.45 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

