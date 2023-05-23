Lords Group Trading plc (LORD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LORD opened at GBX 69.62 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.69.
In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison purchased 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000.25 ($93,283.89). 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
