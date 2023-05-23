Long Path Partners LP Invests $1.83 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. nCino accounts for 0.8% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 546,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. nCino had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

