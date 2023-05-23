Long Path Partners LP Has $23.95 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,044 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 10.4% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,685. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

