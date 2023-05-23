Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.83. 266,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

