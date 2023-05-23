LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LMS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LMS traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.30 ($0.30). 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.16. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 21.52 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,215.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About LMS Capital
Recommended Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.