LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LMS traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.30 ($0.30). 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.16. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 21.52 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,215.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

