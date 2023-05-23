Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 2,683,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,829. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.