Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

