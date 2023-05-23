Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINT. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS DINT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 9,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

