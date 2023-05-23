Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 95,217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 746,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

