Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 83,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 901,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,645. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.