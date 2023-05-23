Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 6,496,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303,805. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

