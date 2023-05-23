Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 192,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

WTW traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.57. 143,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

