Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $10.20 on Tuesday, hitting $356.19. 663,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,651. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.19.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.