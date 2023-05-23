Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,354 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. 534,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,413. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

