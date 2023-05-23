Lisk Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.64 million and approximately $562,474.09 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,454,555 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

