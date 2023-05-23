Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.