Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the quarter. Limoneira accounts for 3.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Limoneira worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMNR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,010. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 4,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

