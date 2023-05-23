Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.61. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 515,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

