Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.17) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.42) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.94) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.01).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 238.36 ($2.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,062.69). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,062.69). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £154,594.14 ($192,281.27). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,710 shares of company stock valued at $424,878 and have sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.