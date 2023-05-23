Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lear stock opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,871 shares of company stock worth $3,174,001. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

