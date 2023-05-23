Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.00 million.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.