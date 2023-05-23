Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 202,685 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $681.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth $3,214,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

