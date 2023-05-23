Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.02) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.46) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.25 ($8.72).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LAND traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 631.40 ($7.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 647.48. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 784.80 ($9.76). The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.50, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.