Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 700

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.76) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.34) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 780 ($9.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.83) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.71 ($8.84).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LON LRE traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 624.50 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 317,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 362.60 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 670 ($8.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62,450.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.37.

Insider Activity

About Lancashire

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($664,962.69). In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46), for a total value of £534,630 ($664,962.69). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.81), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($39,695.22). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.