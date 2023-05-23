L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,707,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

