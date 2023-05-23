Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.50

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kuraray Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

