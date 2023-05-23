Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 141626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Kootenay Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$37.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.
About Kootenay Silver
Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
